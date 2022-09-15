Port Isabel holds ceremony on 21st anniversary of Queen Isabella Causeway collapse
A memorial ceremony was held Thursday in Port Isabel for the 21st anniversary of the Queen Isabella Causeway collapse.
On Sept. 15, 2001, eight people died after a barge crashed into the causeway, causing a large section of the bridge to collapse.
Fire crews, law enforcement, and the mayors of South Padre and Port Isabel were all part of the ceremony.
