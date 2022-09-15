x

Port Isabel holds ceremony on 21st anniversary of Queen Isabella Causeway collapse

3 hours 47 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, September 15 2022 Sep 15, 2022 September 15, 2022 2:29 PM September 15, 2022 in News - Local

A memorial ceremony was held Thursday in Port Isabel for the 21st anniversary of the Queen Isabella Causeway collapse.

On Sept. 15, 2001, eight people died after a barge crashed into the causeway, causing a large section of the bridge to collapse. 

Fire crews, law enforcement, and the mayors of South Padre and Port Isabel were all part of the ceremony. 

