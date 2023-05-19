Port Isabel laundromat offering free laundry services to Laguna Heights tornado victims

As storm recovery efforts continue in Laguna Heights following a deadly Category EF 1 tornado that struck the area last week, community members have been stepping up to help those affected.

Five Stars EZ Wash laundromat, located in Port Isabel, announced their washers and dryers will be free for Laguna Heights residents through Friday, May 19 at 11 p.m.

Margarita Alonso, who co-runs the laundromat with her sister, said she and her sister are trying to help their neighbors.

“Before, we didn't have a washer or dryer ourselves, so that was a hassle for us too,” Alonso said. “And then [these families] have been misplaced. They don't have a current home right now, so we want to do that for them."

This is the second time the laundromat offered these services in the last week.

The laundromat is located at 48086 Highway 100 in Port Isabel.

