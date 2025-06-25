Port Isabel making first 7-on-7 state tournament appearance since 2013

This week, multiple Valley teams are heading up to College Station to compete with the best Texas has to offer.

One of those teams is the Port Isabel Tarpons for the first time in 12 years.

"It's real exciting, getting to experience that, going up there to see all those skilled guys, all those big schools. It's also a privilege just bringing it back after 12 years," Port Isabel senior quarterback Bryan Martinez said.

"It's an honor to go represent Port Isabel at College Station," Tarpons junior quarterback Grayson Estes added. "Especially that, it's been a while since we've been up there. We're just gonna go compete and do the best we can."

The Tarpons will leave on Wednesday for College Station after holding practices on both Monday and Tuesday in preparation for the tournament.

In order to get to this point, the Tarpons took down Rio Hondo in the state qualifying tournament.

"It's gonna be a little different from what we've seen because there's more up there, but it ain't nothing but football," Tarpons senior linebacker Edward Garza said of what the team is expecting in terms of competition. "We're gonna go out there and compete."

The tournament will be held on Thursday and conclude on Friday.