Port Isabel police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash

Photo credit: MGN online

The Port Isabel Police Department is investigating after a woman died following a Tuesday auto-pedestrian crash, according to a news release.

The accident happened Tuesday at the 400 Block of N. Yturria Street at around 7:45 a.m. when a red F-150 struck a pedestrian, the news release said.

The unidentified victim was hospitalized and later died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident stopped to render aid and is cooperating with authorities.

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the pedestrian and their family during this difficult time,” the department said in a social media post. “The safety of our community is our top priority, and we urge all drivers and pedestrians to remain vigilant and cautious while on the road.”