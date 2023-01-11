Port Isabel RV fire under investigation

An investigation is underway after an RV caught on fire Tuesday at the Port Isabel Park Center.

No injuries were reported, but the Winter Texan couple who owned the RV lost everything to the fire, authorities said.

"The trailer behind here was fully engulfed," Port Isabel fire department assistant Chief Joshua Garza said. "We did have the family get in touch with the Red Cross here since they lost everything in the fire."

The couple was not inside the RV and firefighters were able to stop the fire before it spread.