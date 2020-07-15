Portion of Padre Blvd on SPI Remains Closed Due to Leaning Transmission Pole
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Strong winds caused a transmission pole to lean over Padre Boulevard, shutting down a portion of the street.
At the moment, southbound lanes remain closed from Palm to Harbor streets as electric crews check on another pole nearby.
Strong winds during the night have damaged a power pole between West Sunny Isles Drive and West Marisol Street.
Southbound traffic is asked to crossover at Palm Street.
Two weeks ago, strong winds knocked down 31 transmission poles along the island's main road.
