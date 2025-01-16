x

Próxima fecha del consulado móvil en Brownsville

Judith Arrieta Munguia, cónsul del Consulado de México en Brownsville, visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad sobre el próximo consulado móvil que se realizará el 1 de febrero.

Ubicación: 301, México Blvd F2, Brownsville 

Para más información sobre las actividades del consulado, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

