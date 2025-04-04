x

Próximos eventos del Consulado de México en Brownsville

Friday, April 04 2025

El Consulado de México en Brownsville informa sobre la próxima asamblea comunitaria y consulado móvil a realizarse en el Valle. 

Invitada: Judith Arrieta, cónsul. 

Para más información sobre los servicios consulares, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

