Próximos eventos del Consulado de México en Brownsville
El Consulado de México en Brownsville informa sobre la próxima asamblea comunitaria y consulado móvil a realizarse en el Valle.
Invitada: Judith Arrieta, cónsul.
Para más información sobre los servicios consulares, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football gearing up for inaugural spring game on April 17
-
Weslaco's Toby Perez signs with OLLU
-
PSJA WR Ryan Vallejo signs with Dubuque football
-
Brownsville Veterans guard Brianna Barnes signs with Coastal Bend
-
Progreso shuts out Hidalgo 3-0 in regional final to advance to state...