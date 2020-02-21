Prairie View looks to extend streak vs UAPB

Prairie View (14-11, 10-2) vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-22, 2-11)

H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks for its fifth straight conference win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Prairie View's last SWAC loss came against the Alabama State Hornets 52-49 on Feb. 1. Arkansas-Pine Bluff lost 60-52 at Alcorn State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Markedric Bell has averaged nine points and 4.5 rebounds while Dequan Morris has put up 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Panthers, Gerard Andrus has averaged 14.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while Devonte Patterson has put up 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds.AWESOME ANDRUS: In 25 appearances this season, Prairie View's Andrus has shot 55 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 0-22 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 61.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 50.8 points while giving up 61.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers 11th among Division I teams. The Arkansas-Pine Bluff offense has turned the ball over on 26.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Golden Lions 353rd, nationally).

