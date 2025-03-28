Preparan un 'festival del langostino' en la Isla del Padre Sur
Dennise Villalobos, especialista en medios sociales y asuntos internacionales, invita a la comunidad del Valle al 'Crawfish Festival' en la Isla del Padre Sur.
También conocido como el 'festival del langostino', ofrece música, comida y fuegos artificiales
Fecha: 12 de abril de 2025.
Para conocer las actividades en la isla, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
