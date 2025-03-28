x

Preparan un 'festival del langostino' en la Isla del Padre Sur

Dennise Villalobos, especialista en medios sociales y asuntos internacionales, invita a la comunidad del Valle al 'Crawfish Festival' en la Isla del Padre Sur. 

También conocido como el 'festival del langostino', ofrece música, comida y fuegos artificiales 

Fecha: 12 de abril de 2025. 

