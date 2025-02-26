Prescription Health: Keeping your child safe from toxic chemicals

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Every day, children are exposed to harmful toxic chemicals in toys, personal care products, food, furniture items, clothes, and building materials. Even the air they breathe can be full of pollutants. One study found that air pollution accounts for 20% of newborn deaths worldwide.

There are dangerous chemicals that can affect your kids’ health everywhere you look!

One study found 25% of children’s toys contain harmful substances. There are more than 80,000 chemicals used in the toy market alone — most of which have not been regulated or studied. \

A recent study also showed even low-level lead poisoning can have a severe effect on a child’s health. Researchers found about five and a half million deaths from heart disease are attributed to low-level lead poisoning and it accounts for a loss of 765 million IQ points in all children.

“The main thing that people are concerned about is neural development,” said Sally Brown, PhD, research professor at the University of Washington School of Environmental and Forest Sciences.

Lead is often found in construction materials, plumbing, soil, and car batteries. And it’s typically a problem in houses built before 1978. Research shows about 3.6 million American homes with at least one child have significant lead paint hazards.

“No amount of lead is a good amount of lead,” Prof. Brown told Ivanhoe.

To keep your children safe, test older homes for lead. Also — make sure indoor air is free from smoke, dust, and mold. Check the labels of toys and other household items — and provide plenty of ventilation to avoid inhaling these substances.

In another research study of 8,500 U.S. children, scientists found air pollutant from agricultural emissions, called ammonium nitrate, is linked to poor learning and memory performance in nine- and 10-year-olds. It’s also associated with Alzheimer’s and dementia in adults. Children are much more susceptible to chemical exposure, in part, because they weigh much less than adults. That means the exposure is greater pound for pound. To test for lead in your home, go to https://www.epa.gov/lead. There you can find instructions to test your pipes and water or locate a certified lead professional in your area.

