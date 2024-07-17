Prescription Health: Silencing the sounds, breakthrough for Tinnitus treatment

Imagine hearing a ringing in your ears all the time. It's called Tinnitus and currently more than 50 million Americans are living with it.

No one knows why it happens, but a new FDA approved device is helping to silence the sound.

Bert Light has been at the controls for more than 32 years, but he was almost grounded when his ears started to ring.

"And all of a sudden, my hearing, or the Tinnitus, went from a level four to a level 12 out of 10," Light said.

Worse yet, nothing could stop it.

"It's a really difficult beast to treat because there's no one size fits all with this," Peachtree Hearing Audiologist Melissa Wykoff said.

Wykoff says nobody knows why it happens.

"Tinnitus can be inescapable. You can't shut it off," Wykoff said.

Traditionally treated with cognitive behavioral therapy, sound therapy and retraining therapy, now Tinnitus is being treated with a device.

The Lenire device is the first and only FDA approved device to use sound and sensory stimulation to teach the brain to ignore the sounds.

"It's stimulating two different pathways. So, what's happening is there's feeling on your tongue and then there's sound in the ears. We're stimulating your auditory cortex," Wykoff said.

Patients use the device at home for 30 minutes, twice a day for 12 weeks.

"It's not pills you're taking, it's not shots," Light said.

It worked for Light.

"Right now, that I have my hearing aids in, and my Tinnitus is zero. I hear nothing," Light said.

If left untreated, Tinnitus can be challenging.

In fact, 18 percent of people with Tinnitus say they suffer from depression and 21 percent had suicidal thoughts. In the latest study, 70 percent of patients said they found relief with the Lenire device.