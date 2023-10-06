Primera Woman Aggravated over Recovery Efforts on Damaged Home

PRIMERA – The streets are slowly drying out, making people anxious to start their recovery process.

Sandbags were not enough for a Primera family to stop water from seeping into their home.

“Where to put all this trash? I have no idea. It's, like, no help whatsoever. They are telling me until Saturday, but it just the trash,” said Nilda Leal. “I am so stressed out. I am aggravated. I am trying to help my sister. Something has to be done.”

Primera officials tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS anyone in the recovery stage can place their trash in front of their yards; fines will be waived.

Watch the video above for the full story.