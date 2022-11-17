Program in Cameron County to help residents get into affordable housing

A program in Cameron County is looking to get more people into their own homes.

Come Dream. Come Build., an organization in Brownsville, is hoping to help meet the demand of the housing market. The organization has extended its Mi Casita program, which helps people find sustainable home options in the Valley.

"My house is very deteriorated, deteriorated, yes," Brownsville resident Alma Medrano said. "My house is a bit big, but in the end, I am just one person living there."

Medrano started working with Come Dream. Come Build. when she couldn’t afford the rising cost of rent.

The organization also works on sustainability, and tries to build homes that are less expensive, so that people can continue to live in them for years to come.

“The need for affordable housing is getting greater and greater and greater every day,” Come Dream. Come Build. Executive Director Nick Mitchell said. “I used to be able to say, 'Every year it gets harder to do this'. Now, it’s almost every day.”

Mitchell says with this program, they are hoping to meet the affordable housing need throughout the entire Valley.

Come Dream. Come Build., was awarded a $3 million grant from JPMorgan Chase, money that will go toward helping reduce the cost of homes.

If you're interested in applying for the program or would like more information, visit the CDCB website here.