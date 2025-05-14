Progreso police seeking suspect on aggravated sexual assault of a minor charge
The Progreso Police Department is searching for a man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a minor.
Investigator Al Perez said Joaquin Emanuel Davila has a warrant for his arrest for sexual assaulting a 15-year-old female. The assault occurred back in February when the victim made an outcry through family.
Perez said she may not be the only victim.
"We want to see if doing this, we can encourage other victims to come forward," Perez said.
Perez said Davila may be driving a beige older model Chevy Silverado.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Progreso Police Department at 956-565-9266.
