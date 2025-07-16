Progreso seeking public input on potential municipal park upgrades

Progreso city leaders want to upgrade their only park.

The Progreso Municipal Park is just off of Malone Drive and has 20 acres that city leaders say makes a lot of room for additions, and they want to hear from residents on what those additions should be.

Progreso Mayor Pro-Tem Sandra Estrada said city leaders want to add more activities for those who frequent it.

“This park is going about 20 years and not a lot has changed over the years,” Estrada said. “It’s not handicap accessible in many of its areas, and we want to make that possible."

The survey will be used by city leaders to apply for grants to make improvements.

“We want to see about getting a nature area, maybe a splash pad, [improve] our basketball area, and we're also looking about a volleyball area,” Estrada said.

The grant application process can take several months.

Click here to complete the survey.

Watch the video above for the full story.