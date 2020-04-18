'Project iGuardian' keeps kids safe online

With schools closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement suggests that parents keep a close eye on their kids — who may be spending more time online.

Homeland Security Investigations, a division of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, works with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to protect kids from sexual predators.

Sexual predators may approach children online through social media, online gaming platforms and chat programs.

HSI suggests that parents monitor how their children use the internet and place computers in common areas of the house.

HSI also created Project iGuardian, which is designed to keep children safe from sexual predators.

For more information about Project iGuardian and how HSI works to protect children online, watch the video above.