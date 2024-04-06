Protestors gather in support of Pharr brothers charged with murder

A group of protestors gathered near the Hidalgo County Courthouse Wednesday to call for the release of two brothers from Pharr who are charged in the beating death of their stepfather.

Christian and Alejandro Treviño were 17 and 18 years old when they were arrested in January 2022 and have been held in custody ever since in connection with the death of Gabriel Quintanilla.

Quintanilla’s body was found in a field in McAllen. The Pharr Police Department previously said the brothers attacked Quintanilla after a younger relative said Quintanilla touched her inappropriately.

Protestors say the brothers don’t deserve to be behind bars, and are demanding the charges be dropped.

“They’re heroes,” supporter Erica Garcia said. “They’re doing the brotherly duty of protecting.”

Quintanilla was wanted by the Pharr Police Department on charges of sexual assault and assault family violence. Authorities previously said the charges were unrelated to the murder investigation.

Patrick Kennedy — a criminal defense attorney who is not related to the case — says vigilante justice cannot escape the law.

“In this particular case the man is an accused pedophile, it doesn’t mean he is necessarily guilty — he was just accused of a crime,” Kennedy said. “We can't have people in society killing others who may be innocent."

Christian is facing a capital murder charge and faces life in prison.

A third person — Juan Melendez — is accused of helping the brothers' beat Quintanilla. He is currently out on bond.

A judge previously ruled that the brothers will have a joint trial. Their next court hearing is set for April 11.

