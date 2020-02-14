PSA on man killed by Dallas officer to air during Super Bowl

DALLAS (AP) - The lawyer for the family of a black man who was killed in his apartment by a white Dallas police officer says a public service announcement honoring his life will air during the Super Bowl. Attorney Lee Merritt says the two-minute video is narrated by the family of Botham Jean. He was killed in September 2018 by an officer who said she mistook his apartment for her own. The ad was produced by Jay-Z's company Roc Nation and the NFL. It debuted Wednesday. In it, Jean's mother says what happened to her son “should not happen to another family.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.