PSJA and Donna ISD host community COVID-19 clinic

PSJA ISD and Donna ISD teamed up for the first time Tuesday, offering a vaccine clinic for the community at a high school in Alamo.

The school turned into a health facility for the day, with more than 90 health-related employees, school staff and administrators from PSJA ISD and Donna ISD providing a partnership at PSJA Memorial High School.

“Our school nurses, when we approached them that if they were willing to help with these types of operations, not a single one said ‘No’,” said Director of PSJA ISD Health Services Sulema Solis.

Since the clinic operated under the umbrella of Hidalgo County, health authorities provided 1,000 Moderna vaccines for healthcare workers, people 18 and over with certain medical conditions and anyone 65 years and older.

“They have a lot of the resources we need to get these vaccines out,” said Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes. “You need to be certified to be able to give vaccines and right now the districts have nurses, LVNs, inside their school districts that are qualified to be able to do this.”

Donna ISD Superintendent Hafdedh Azaiez said people who register for future clinics will be guaranteed a vaccination shot, but with limited staff from both districts, they’ll still have to remain patient.

“We want to get out as many vaccines as possible,” Azaiez said. “We want to make it efficient; We don’t want to have people wait for hours. So, we want to figure out a way to help them get that vaccine and out as much as possible.”

At a minimum of 28 days, staff will reopen the vaccine clinic to administer second doses of the Moderna vaccine.