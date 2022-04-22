PSJA ISD elementary school offering book vending machine to students

Students at Allen & William Arnold Elementary at the Pharr San Juan Independent School District are reacting to a new vending machine.

At most vending machines, you'll have to pay to get something out, but that's not the case at the PSJA elementary school.

Teachers say the books in the machines are not only free, but students will even be able to take them home.

All of the books placed in the machine are donated by teachers and the school library.

The machine cost around $6,000, but a team effort of parents, teachers, community members, and even people around the country helped cover the cost.