PSJA ISD elementary school offering book vending machine to students
Students at Allen & William Arnold Elementary at the Pharr San Juan Independent School District are reacting to a new vending machine.
At most vending machines, you'll have to pay to get something out, but that's not the case at the PSJA elementary school.
Teachers say the books in the machines are not only free, but students will even be able to take them home.
More News
News Video
-
PSJA ISD elementary school offering book vending machine to students
-
Palmhurst mayoral candidate weighs in on possibility of special election
-
Woman found dead with bite marks in Mission
-
Study shows economic impact of Winter Texans in the Rio Grande Valley
-
Son of Harlingen woman on death row visits her before her execution