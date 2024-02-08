PSJA ISD issues statement following ‘altercation’ on campus

Reports of a fight Thursday at PSJA North Early College High School prompted parents to pick up their children early.

Several parents who spoke with Channel 5 News said they picked up their kids as a precaution following several rumors of what the district called an “altercation.”

When reached for comment, PSJA ISD issued the following statement:

“This afternoon, on Thursday, February 8, 2024, there was an altercation during the lunch period at PSJA North ECHS. The PSJA Police and District Administration were immediately notified.

All students and staff are safe. There were no injuries or weapons found. Serious disciplinary consequences were applied. Out of an abundance of caution, security was increased throughout the campus.

All threats reported are always taken seriously by our District, Schools, and Police Department.

The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”

Channel 5 News is working to gather more details of the incident.