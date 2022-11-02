PSJA Memorial Wolverines turning program around
District 16-5A Division 2 became a lot more interesting with three teams fighting for the fourth and final playoff spot.
PSJA Memorial threw their helmets in the ring with an upset win over Mission Patriots last Friday, 22-21.
Coach Will Littleton has the program going in the right direction, they’re one win shy of snapping an 11-year playoff draft.
More News
News Video
-
Alamo bakery discusses tradition of making pan de muerto for Dia de...
-
McAllen woman reacts to November extension of SNAP benefits
-
Three Houston men accused in string of Valley car thefts arrested
-
PSJA Memorial Wolverines turning program around
-
Female teens in custody in connection with stabbing north of Harlingen