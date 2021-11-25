PSJA North Raiders Unsung Heroes: The O-Line
PHARR - The PSJA North Raiders knew their offensive line was going to be one of their biggest strengths, but then their starting left guard tore his achilles in the summer which was a huge blow for them. They had to step it up and make quick adjustments to their game plan. Now they're headed to the third round of playoffs for the first time since 2009. Watch the video to see more about how PSJA North's offensive line has produced a winning culture within PSJA North's football program.
