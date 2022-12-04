PSJA North Regional Regional Finals Recap
CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS --
FOOTBALL SEASON IN THE VALLEY IS OFFICIALLY OVER.
THE PSJA NORTH RAIDERS SUFFERED A HEARTBREAKING LOSS TO CORPUS CHRISTI VETERANS MEMORIAL...
Channel 5 Sports Director Alex Del Barrio has the highlights.
More News
News Video
-
Raymondville church in need of repairs from hurricane damage
-
LIST: Valley holiday events for the month of December
-
Behind the McAllen Holiday Parade security operations
-
Weslaco man arrested in connection with theft of Christmas decorations
-
Alton police launches new program to provide welfare checks over the phone