Public invited to Thanksgiving dinner in Mission

The public is invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner set for Friday evening in Mission.

Hidalgo County Precinct 3 will hold the dinner Friday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Pavilion, located at 300 S. Inspiration Rd. in Mission.

According to a news release, volunteers and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 staff will be at the event “to ensure guests are served with care and kindness, making this dinner a memorable experience.”