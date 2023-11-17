Public invited to Thanksgiving dinner in Mission
The public is invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner set for Friday evening in Mission.
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 will hold the dinner Friday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Pavilion, located at 300 S. Inspiration Rd. in Mission.
According to a news release, volunteers and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 staff will be at the event “to ensure guests are served with care and kindness, making this dinner a memorable experience.”
More News
News Video
-
Better Business Bureau warns of scammers targeting SNAP recipients
-
Experts to monitor historic Port Isabel lighthouse amid SpaceX launch
-
Isla Blanca Park preparing for large crowds ahead of SpaceX launch
-
Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office warning parents of house parties turned violent
-
Channel 5 News remembers longtime anchor Eddie Flores