Public records request points to a 10-day suspension of Donna police chief

A public information request made by Channel 5 News is able to show Donna’s chief of police had been suspended with pay during the end of March — a question city staff had long been unable to answer directly.

In a notice of suspension letter signed off by interim city manager Frank Perez on March 25, Donna police Chief Gilbert Guerrero was told Guerrero would be relieved of all chief of police responsibilities “effective immediately” - and was asked to return his badge and weapon to city hall.

RELATED: City of Donna remains elusive on employment status of police chief

The suspension was terminated the morning of April 4.

The discipline stems from a committee conducting interviews for the position of assistant chief that Guerrero was a part of.

The notice states Guerrero conducted himself in a manner that was ‘wholly unbecoming of an officer and a department head.’

Channel 5 News reached out to Perez and Guerrero for comment but did not hear back from either.

“They should've answered you. It makes us seem like we're trying to hide something,” said one person with the city of Donna who asked to remain anonymous, further adding that the position of assistant chief was recently-created. “We have a chief, a captain, and a lieutenant, so we don't need an assistant police chief.”