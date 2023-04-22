Public survey aims to secure funds for better internet access in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is asking for the public's help to bring better internet connectivity to Hidalgo County.

He wants people to fill out a survey that would be used to help secure millions of dollars in federal funding to improve internet access.

"The federal government has come up with an infrastructure bill and the infrastructure bill is to provide funding to help communities, like Hidalgo County, bridge that digital divide by making sure that we have the money to connect those people," Cortez said.

To fill out the survey, click here.

Hidalgo County also has the information on their Facebook page.

The deadline to fill out the survey is June 4.