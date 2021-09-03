PUC discusses electrical reliability, looking into adding second line to Rio Grande Valley

Members of the Public Utility Commission met on Thursday to discuss electrical reliability, including solutions that could address the Valley’s electrical transmission shortfalls.

The PUC meets at least twice every month and during Thursday’s meeting, both long and short-term solutions were discussed. The meeting took place just weeks before the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, will be announcing a major transmission project proposal.

Running a second line to the Valley is one of the ideas discussed in Thursday’s meeting.

In a memo by PUC Commissioner Lori Cobos, a solution proposed for the long term are ways to prepare the Rio Grande Valley for hurricanes.

“I see this as near-term solutions that can be addressed by the commission to ensure that there is more transmission capacity into the Valley," Cobos said during the meeting.

This comes after ERCOT — which the PUC regulates — revealed a road map plan back in July with one item that would specifically address the Valley’s limitations when it comes to electrical transmission.

In just two weeks, ERCOT is scheduled to announce a proposal that could do just that.

A spokesperson tells Channel 5 News that improving electrical reliability is something they’ve been committed toward even before the big freeze earlier this year.

"Transmission reliability in the Valley has and continues to be a major focus for ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission, and this is the latest effort to enhance overall grid reliability and ensure that we can serve the customers in that region,” said ERCOT spokesperson Leslie Sopko.

The next meeting is set for Sept. 15.

It will be online only, but anyone is welcome to join. Click here for the link to the meeting.