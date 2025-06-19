Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Environmental and safety concerns raised following Starship explosion at SpaceX's Starbase facility
-
Harlingen fugitive wanted on sexual assault of a child charge arrested at...
-
Report: Beer and narcotics found with Progreso ISD school board president during...
-
Weslaco Animal Care Services opens new office
-
Body of Brownsville sailor found dead in Virginia heading to the Valley