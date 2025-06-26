Pump Patrol: Thursday, June 26, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Driver killed in crash near Edinburg involving sheriff's deputy unit
-
Jury finds Valley Border Patrol agent not guilty of sexual assault
-
Juvenile Justice: A look at the Cameron County juvenile detention center
-
Texas Department of Criminal Justice taking over Willacy County Jail
-
2 Cuban men arrested in connection with multimillion dollar auto theft ring
Sports Video
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Diana Lerma
-
'Gloves & Glory' press conference held for upcoming boxing event in Edinburg
-
UTRGV signs Director of Athletics Chasse Conque to extension through 2031
-
RGV Vipers give back with 'Blocks for Books' campaign
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Monty Stumbaugh