Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol
More News
News Video
-
A look inside the McAllen High School marching band
-
IDEA Robindale in Brownsville has first graduating senior class
-
Bridge over Hidalgo County canal being widened
-
City of Mission going out for bids on $2 million in drainage...
-
Harlingen crash that killed pregnant 18-year-old woman under investigation