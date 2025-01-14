x

Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025

5 hours 4 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, January 14 2025 Jan 14, 2025 January 14, 2025 6:41 PM January 14, 2025 in Community - Pump Patrol

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

