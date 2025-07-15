x

Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
4 hours 12 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, July 15 2025 Jul 15, 2025 July 15, 2025 5:44 PM July 15, 2025 in Community - Pump Patrol

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days