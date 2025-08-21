x

Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025

9 hours 42 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, August 20 2025 Aug 20, 2025 August 20, 2025 2:27 PM August 20, 2025 in Community - Pump Patrol

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

