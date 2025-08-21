Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
$5.3 million budget proposed for city of Starbase
-
Voters in Cameron County to decide on $25 million bond
-
Cameron County increasing toll prices at all international bridges
-
Brownsville ISD voters to decide on $460 million bond election
-
La Feria parents charged after 3-year-old child hospitalized 'with signs of abuse'