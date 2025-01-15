Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
Sports Video
-
Daniel Lopez signs Letter of Intent with Sol Russ State University
-
Economedes shines in 3-0 win over Harlingen
-
Lawrence Johnson clutch bucket leads Edinburg past Weslaco
-
Raymondville head football coach and athletic director Frank Cantu retires
-
Reed Sheppard named G League Player of the Week