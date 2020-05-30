Purple Heart recipient plans to use knowledge gained at UTRGV to help veterans

After 12 years in the U.S. Army, he’s now a University of Texas Rio Grande Valley graduate. Arturo De La Garza is not just proud of his degree, he’s proud of what he’s seen in his hometown since coming back from his third tour in Iraq.

A Purple Heart recipient, De La Garza suffered five traumatic brain injuries as a result of explosions on the battlefield. He relied on other veterans for support.

“As a veteran, you just kind of look for other veterans. And finding those other veterans, the brotherhood and sisterhood it just guarantees success,” said De La Garza.

Ultimately, it was family that drove him. De La Garza chose a bachelors of social work, taking care of people was the natural choice.

Watch the video above for the full story.