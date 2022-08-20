PVAS asking for emergency fosters due to inclement weather

The Palm Valley Animal Society is asking the public to temporarily foster over 300 dogs due to the inclement weather.

The National Hurricane Center tweeted Saturday afternoon of a potential for a tropical cyclone in coast of northeastern Mexico that could bring heavy rain to the area.

PVAS Director Faith Wright said in a social media post emergency fosters are needed.

“We’re still not sure how bad the storm will hit us, but what we do know is that just a little bit of rain can cause flooding at our Trenton facility,” PVAS said in a social media post. “If you have some extra space and can offer our pets a dry bed for the night, please stop by and foster today.”

Those hoping to foster can email foster@pvastx.org and text 956-278-0702.

A foster application can be found online.

The dogs can be picked up by Saturday at 7 p.m. PVAS will provide food for the dogs, who can be returned to the shelter as soon as the storm ends.

RELATED: Over 20 dogs put down at PVAS due to overcrowding