PVAS asking for emergency fosters due to inclement weather

1 hour 42 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, August 20 2022 Aug 20, 2022 August 20, 2022 1:58 PM August 20, 2022 in News - Local

The Palm Valley Animal Society is asking the public to temporarily foster over 300 dogs due to the inclement weather.

The National Hurricane Center tweeted Saturday afternoon of a potential for a tropical cyclone in coast of northeastern Mexico that could bring heavy rain to the area.

PVAS Director Faith Wright said in a social media post emergency fosters are needed.

“We’re still not sure how bad the storm will hit us, but what we do know is that just a little bit of rain can cause flooding at our Trenton facility,” PVAS said in a social media post. “If you have some extra space and can offer our pets a dry bed for the night, please stop by and foster today.”

Those hoping to foster can email foster@pvastx.org and text 956-278-0702.

A foster application can be found online.

The dogs can be picked up by Saturday at 7 p.m. PVAS will provide food for the dogs, who can be returned to the shelter as soon as the storm ends.

