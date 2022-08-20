Over 20 dogs put down at PVAS due to overcrowding

Palm Valley Animal Society said their shelters are overcrowded, forcing them to put down more than 20 dogs in the last week.

“We have had to make some really, really tough decisions this week to try to make space for other dogs,” PVAS director Faith Wright said. “It's been a really tough week, the staff have been really strong - but it's also been really hard on all of us.

This was the first time in four years that PVAS had to put down so many dogs to make space, but more keep coming in.

Wright said if things don’t change, they may have to put down more dogs.

PVAS is currently running a “Name your own price” adoption special for those who can’t afford to pay. More information can be found online.

Watch the video above for the full story.