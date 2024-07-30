Quinta Mazatlan in McAllen to host a night of magic

Quinta Mazatlan is hosting many activities before summer ends and kids head back to school.

Quinta Mazatlan spokesperson Samantha Gutierrez sits down with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza to give details about an upcoming event.

Oscar Munoz's magic show is scheduled for Thursday, August 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For tickets, click here.

For future events, visit Quinta Mazatlan's Facebook page.