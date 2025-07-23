Radio Bilingue is the only public radio station in the Valley

Radio Bilingue in Starr County is the only public radio station left in the Rio Grande Valley.

In 2019, the Diocese of Brownsville sold its NPR and PBS stations.

Grassroots Public Radio RGV has been trying to bring more programming to the area, but members say they had a tough time getting support from PBS and NPR.

"They wanted the local community to do the heavy lifting. We would've had to pay them for the services instead of them accepting the socioeconomic conditions down here," Grassroots Public Radio RGV Steve Taylor said.

PBS television programming does air locally on KCWT, channel 21.4. The nearest NPR station is in Corpus Christi.