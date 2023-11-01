Raid executed at San Juan home

Channel 5 News' cameras were rolling as multiple law enforcement officers were seen at a San Juan home Wednesday afternoon.

The officers at the home on Calle del Jardin — off of North Raul Longoria Road — were with Homeland Security Investigations.

HSI spokesperson Nina Pruneda said the raid was part of an “ongoing criminal matter,” and declined to provide further details.

It’s unclear what investigators were looking for.