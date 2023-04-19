Ramp closures announced on the expressway in Donna and Weslaco

If your commute takes you through the Weslaco and Donna areas, you've likely run into traffic issues on the frontage roads through Thursday.

As part of a project with the Texas Department of Transportation, Exits 154, 155-A, and 155-B will be closed on the eastbound side of the expressway.

Exits 153, 154 and 155-A will be closed on the westbound lanes of the expressway.

The closures will last from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.