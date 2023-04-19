x

Ramp closures announced on the expressway in Donna and Weslaco

2 hours 25 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, April 18 2023 Apr 18, 2023 April 18, 2023 11:08 PM April 18, 2023 in News - Local

If your commute takes you through the Weslaco and Donna areas, you've likely run into traffic issues on the frontage roads through Thursday.

As part of a project with the Texas Department of Transportation, Exits 154, 155-A, and 155-B will be closed on the eastbound side of the expressway.

Exits 153, 154 and 155-A will be closed on the westbound lanes of the expressway.

The closures will last from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days