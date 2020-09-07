Rangers look to end 5-game losing streak against Mariners

By The

Associated Press



Texas Rangers (13-26, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (18-22, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Kolby Allard (0-4, 5.40 ERA) Seattle: Marco Gonzales (4-2, 3.09 ERA)

LINE: Mariners 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Mariners are 14-16 against the rest of their division. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .309, led by Kyle Lewis with a mark of .400.

The Rangers have gone 7-14 against division opponents. Texas ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .213 batting average. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with an average of .295.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .489.

Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with eight home runs and is batting .179.

INJURIES: Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.