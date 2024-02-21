Raymondville ISD increases security at all campuses following fatal shooting

The Raymondville Independent School District announced on their Facebook page that they are implementing Secure Protocol at all campuses due to the fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

Raymondville Police Chief Uvaldo Zamora said Mario Martinez is wanted in connection with the shooting that killed Reynaldo Acosta on Tuesday.

The district said because Martinez has not been apprehended, they are increasing security.

"Your child's safety is our utmost priority, and we want to keep you informed about the measures we're taking," the district said.

During Secure Protocol, all outside doors are locked, classroom activities continue as normal with an emphasis on safety and building entry and exit may be delayed for increase security.