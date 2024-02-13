Raymondville ISD: Student Removed after Making Threat Involving Use of Gun
RAYMONDVILLE – A middle school student was removed from class after making a threat involving the use of a gun.
Raymondville Independent School District released a statement on its Facebook page saying a student at Myra Green Middle School made the threat Monday.
Students reported the threat to the principal, who had immediately removed the student and notified authorities.
The district assures there is no ongoing threat and at no point was there a weapon on school grounds.
