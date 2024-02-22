Raymondville police: Suspect in fatal shooting confesses to killing relative

A 34-year-old man in custody told police he shot and killed his half-brother, according to Raymondville police Chief Uvaldo Zamora.

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect in fatal Raymondville shooting in custody

Mario Martinez was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of his half-brother, Reynaldo Acosta, Zamora said.

Martinez was arraigned Thursday afternoon on a murder charge.

The suspect told police he shot Acosta and is cooperating with the Raymondville Police Department in the investigation, Zamora said during a Thursday press conference prior to the arraignment.

The shooting happened at the 800 block of West Tampico Avenue Tuesday at around 7:45 p.m.

According to Zamora, the shooting stemmed from an argument between the relatives. Acosta was shot at least twice, Zamora said.

Martinez was found hiding at a home at the 1200 block of N. 2nd Street in Raymondville after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security provided technology to pinpoint his phone to that location, Zamora said.

Zamora added that Martinez also has outstanding warrants from El Paso and the Willacy County Sheriff's Office.

Bond was denied for Martinez.

Police are still looking for the murder weapon, Zamora said.