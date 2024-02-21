x

Suspect in fatal Raymondville shooting in custody

A relative of a man who was killed in a Tuesday shooting is in custody in connection with the investigation, Raymondville Police Chief Uvaldo Zamora said.

Mario Martinez was arrested "without incident" on Wednesday afternoon.

Martinez was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Reynaldo Acosta. 

Zamora identified Acosta as Martinez's half-brother. Zamora previously said a motive for the shooting is not known. Martinez will be arraigned Thursday on a murder charge, Zamora added. 

The shooting happened at the 800 block of West Tampico Avenue Tuesday at around 7:45 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

