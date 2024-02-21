Suspect in fatal Raymondville shooting in custody
A relative of a man who was killed in a Tuesday shooting is in custody in connection with the investigation, Raymondville Police Chief Uvaldo Zamora said.
Mario Martinez was arrested "without incident" on Wednesday afternoon.
RELATED STORY: Raymondville police investigating fatal shooting
Martinez was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of Reynaldo Acosta.
Zamora identified Acosta as Martinez's half-brother. Zamora previously said a motive for the shooting is not known. Martinez will be arraigned Thursday on a murder charge, Zamora added.
The shooting happened at the 800 block of West Tampico Avenue Tuesday at around 7:45 p.m.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
