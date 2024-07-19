x

Realizan evento de emprendimiento y motivación en Brownsville

2 hours 44 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, July 19 2024 Jul 19, 2024 July 19, 2024 10:15 AM July 19, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Martha Hernández, Diana Tapia, Angie Guerra, representantes de 'Mujeres Construyendo su Éxito' visitan Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a un evento de emprendimiento y motivación a realizarse en Brownsville. 

Ubicación del evento: 1200 Central BLVD, Brownsville

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

