Realizan evento en el condado Starr por el 'Festival del Orgullo'
Leonardo Sánchez, Heron Ramirez y Victor Ochoa visitan Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre un evento que realizarán en el condado Starr por el mes del orgullo.
Ubicación: 702 North Portscheller Street, Roma-Los Saenz, TX, United States, Texas.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
