x

Realizan evento en el condado Starr por el 'Festival del Orgullo'

Realizan evento en el condado Starr por el 'Festival del Orgullo'
5 hours 25 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, June 26 2024 Jun 26, 2024 June 26, 2024 3:31 PM June 26, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Leonardo Sánchez, Heron Ramirez y Victor Ochoa visitan Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre un evento que realizarán en el condado Starr por el mes del orgullo. 

Ubicación: 702 North Portscheller Street, Roma-Los Saenz, TX, United States, Texas. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days